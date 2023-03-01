Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.