Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

