Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,569 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAT opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 175.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

