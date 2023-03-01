Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $211.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

