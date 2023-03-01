Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,307 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

HUN stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

