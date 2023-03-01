Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,708 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

