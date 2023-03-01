Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,295 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

