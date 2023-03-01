Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 108.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 79.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $15,395,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,208. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

