Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,825 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,728. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

