Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,230,590.94 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Natixis acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,133,000 after buying an additional 169,752 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

