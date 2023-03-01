Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,230,590.94 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10.
Shares of H opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Natixis acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,133,000 after buying an additional 169,752 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
