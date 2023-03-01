Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $907,097.10 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Sears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94.

NYSE:H opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

