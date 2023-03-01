IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

