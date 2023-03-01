Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells 20,148 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $292.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.66.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.