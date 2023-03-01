Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cloudflare stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
