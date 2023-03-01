Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.