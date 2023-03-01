Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) COO Sells 6,141 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Herc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

