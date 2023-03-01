Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.