Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Sells 17,575 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Humana Stock Down 2.3 %

Humana stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

