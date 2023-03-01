Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HUM stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
