Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humana Stock Down 2.3 %

HUM stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

