Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.