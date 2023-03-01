Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

