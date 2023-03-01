Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 33,947 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Masco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

