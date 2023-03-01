Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 8,220 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $355.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average is $339.60.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.