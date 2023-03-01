Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells 20,849 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $188.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.80, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Palo Alto Networks

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

