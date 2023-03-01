Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.59.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

