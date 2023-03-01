Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
State Street Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.