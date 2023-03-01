Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

