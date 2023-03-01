Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells 131,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.