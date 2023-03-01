Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $246.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

