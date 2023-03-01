Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $246.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

