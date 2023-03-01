Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

