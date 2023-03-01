Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.25).
Intertek Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,118.43 ($49.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,294.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,293.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($66.44).
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
