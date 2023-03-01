Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.25).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,118.43 ($49.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,294.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,293.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($66.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.86) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,824.18%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

