InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 304.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a "d" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

