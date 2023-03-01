Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,982 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

