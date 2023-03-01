Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $3,320,073.12 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRM opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.