iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:REM opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

