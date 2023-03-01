ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.68) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.65 ($1.34).

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

