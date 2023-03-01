IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

