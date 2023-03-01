Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 830,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

