Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of GRP opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.04. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.26 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

