Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 208.14 ($2.51).
Serco Group Stock Performance
LON SRP opened at GBX 162.20 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.20.
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
