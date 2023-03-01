J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,811,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

