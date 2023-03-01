JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JOYY were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 91.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Down 0.3 %

YY stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.