JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JOYY were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,952,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

