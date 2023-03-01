JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.23) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 265.71 ($3.21).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.19) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,996.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

About JD Sports Fashion

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($291,001.62). Corporate insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.