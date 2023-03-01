JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 851 ($10.27).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 788.20 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 622.21. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65). The company has a market cap of £22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

