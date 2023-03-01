JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,815.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,581.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company has a market cap of £15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,255.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($24.50).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

