JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.06) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,838 ($46.31).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,137 ($37.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,076.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,301.08. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,893 ($34.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.98).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 7,910.96%.

In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.86) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,654.40). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,370,211. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.