Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.51).
Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 88.15 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.79. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £916.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
