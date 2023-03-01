Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JUST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125 ($1.51).

LON JUST opened at GBX 88.05 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.79. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £915.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,276.05). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

