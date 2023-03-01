Keith Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.