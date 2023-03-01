Keith Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.