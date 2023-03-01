Lincoln E. Benet Sells 30,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WMG stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

