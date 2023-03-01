LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $9,464,912.80 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LPL Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
